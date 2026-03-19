MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A house caught fire in Miami Gardens, with fire crews quickly putting out the flames.

The fire sparked along 156th Street and Northwest 29th Avenue on Wednesday.

The homeowner believes that the fire was intentionally set.

Outside the house, police were captured taking one woman into custody.

It’s unclear on what, if any, charges she faces.

No one was hurt in the fire.

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