NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in North Miami has sent one person to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened on Friday evening in the area of Northwest 119th Street.

North Miami Police officers taped off a strip mall to search for evidence.

Police said that a 911 call reported that the person was shot in the head.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, and is in stable condition.

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