MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City Neighborhood, according to City of Miami Police officers.

The incident happened on Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Street on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a man shooting across the street with his weapon then reaching into his car and retrieving a different weapon.

Miami Police said that one victim was shot in the leg and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There has been no word on the circumstances that led to the shooting, or if any arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening.

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