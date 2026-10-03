NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Northwest 53rd Street and 32nd Avenue.

They said that one person was taken to a local trauma facility.

7News cameras captured a wheelchair scooter that was left in pieces on the street.

The condition of the person is currently unknown as of Saturday morning

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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