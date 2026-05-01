MIAMI (WSVN) - A person was found dead inside their car on State Road 836, leading to massive traffic delays for the Friday afternoon commute.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and City of Miami Police responded to a call of a car crash in the area of SR 836 where it meets Interstate 95 and Interstate 395 on Friday.

Upon arrival, troopers and police confirmed the person inside the vehicle was dead.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing a parked car against the barrier of the highway. The vehicle had its windows covered by tarp and towels and there is visible front-end damage to the vehicle.

Eastbound lanes of SR 836 at the interchange was briefly shut down as police investigated, but it has since reopened and the scene has been cleared.

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