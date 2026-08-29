SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a collision between a flatbed semi-truck and a pickup truck, causing major traffic delays in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on the intersection of U.S 1 and Southwest 184th Street early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said that U.S. 1 is currently closed between Southwest 183rd Street and Southwest 186th Street.

They also said that the driver of the Dodge pickup truck died on the scene, and the driver of the flatbed semi-truck did not receive any injuries.

However, the crash briefly sparked a fire in the Dodge pickup truck.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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