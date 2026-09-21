MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami that took place during a possible break-in.

According to City of Miami Police, one person was found dead at a home on the 4600 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue, Monday morning.

Investigators said officers were called to the home at around 5 a.m. regarding a shooting involving an individual believed to have been an intruder.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the residence and pronounced a man believed to be in his 40s deceased at the scene.

Authorities have detained one person for questioning in connection with the incident.

The situation remains under investigation.

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