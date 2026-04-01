MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is in critical condition after suffering severe burns during an apartment fire in Miami.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 1377 NW 40th Street, just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke pouring from the first floor of a two-story apartment complex.

“When we arrived, we found a two-story structure, like a multi-family residential with heavy smoke billowing from the front door,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pete Sanchez.

Crews deployed hose lines to conduct an aggressive interior fire attack.

7News cameras captured the aftermath as emergency vehicles swarmed the area.

During the firefight, officials rescued a dog from the flames.

Officials say a Miami Police officer who was first to arrive on the scene rushed into one of the homes to rescue a trapped resident who suffered extensive third-degree burns.

“[A] Miami Police officer arrived first on scene, and he was able to go inside, and he actually pulled the victim out and handed him to the arriving paramedics, and we were able to rush him to the hospital because of his quick actions. It was a 31-year-old male, he’s got burns to almost 90% of the body. He’s in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center,” said Sanchez.

Crews brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the second floor and sparing further damage.

All other occupants were safely evacuated.

The residents and the dog on the second floor were able to return home after Florida Power & Light crews restored power to the building.

As for the three residents on the first floor, they’ve been displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross has been notified to assist the impacted families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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