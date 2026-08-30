MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to a trauma center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews after a rollover crash on State Road 826 in Miami Lakes, with good Samaritans rushing to save the driver trapped inside.

The incident happened on Northwest 154th Street and SR 826 on Saturday morning.

Several good Samaritans rushed to rescue the victim, with two rescuers sharing how they saved the driver from the burning car.

“Me and the other good Samaritans, we just turned off the fire because it was catching on fire, and the driver was unresponsive. So the best thing we did was to stay here until MDFR came,” said a good Samaritan.

“Luckily I had a shovel in my car so we smashed the front window, we opened it because it was full of smoke, we tried to take him out,” said another good Samaritan.

Cameras captured the victim in a stretcher being taken by MDFR crews towards a helicopter to be transported.

Parts of the roadway were briefly blocked while crews worked to clear the area, but were eventually re-opened.

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