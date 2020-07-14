Miami-Dade County opens emergency rental assistance program

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade has opened up a rental assistance program offering help to residents struggling due to the pandemic.
“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides a one-time benefit to assist with one month’s rent to Miami-Dade County low and moderate income households experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the description for the program reads.
To qualify for the program, applicants must:
- Earn no more than 80% of the County Area Median Income (a chart for reference is below)
- Have a current lease signed by the landlord in Miami-Dade County
- Not be a recipient of other rental assistance programs such as Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, Home Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant.
- Have documentation showing that COVID-19 has created a financial hardship and lowered the household income
The application for the program is open until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17.
Applications can be submitted online, and are available for pick up at the following locations:
- Victory Homes
520 N.W. 75 Street
Miami, FL 33150
- Donn Gardens
1861 N.W. 28 Street
Miami, FL 33142
- Homestead Gardens
1542 S.W. 4th Street
Homestead, FL 33040
- Lakeside Towers
7555 S.W. 152nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33193
If you have any questions you can contact ERAP Call Center at 305-723-1815 or email ERAP@miamidade.gov.
For more information on the program, or to apply online, click here.
