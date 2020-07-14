Miami-Dade County opens emergency rental assistance program

A "For Rent" sign denotes the availability of another existing home, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade has opened up a rental assistance program offering help to residents struggling due to the pandemic.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides a one-time benefit to assist with one month’s rent to Miami-Dade County low and moderate income households experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the description for the program reads.

#OurCounty’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps households having trouble paying the rent due to #COVID19. Apply online or in person starting tomorrow, 7/14, thru 7/17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at https://t.co/gUInn2Flxw. pic.twitter.com/OSNVSZRxlp — Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) July 13, 2020

To qualify for the program, applicants must:

Earn no more than 80% of the County Area Median Income (a chart for reference is below)

Have a current lease signed by the landlord in Miami-Dade County

Not be a recipient of other rental assistance programs such as Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, Home Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant.

Have documentation showing that COVID-19 has created a financial hardship and lowered the household income

The application for the program is open until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Applications can be submitted online, and are available for pick up at the following locations:

Victory Homes

520 N.W. 75 Street

Miami, FL 33150

520 N.W. 75 Street Miami, FL 33150 Donn Gardens

1861 N.W. 28 Street

Miami, FL 33142

1861 N.W. 28 Street Miami, FL 33142 Homestead Gardens

1542 S.W. 4th Street

Homestead, FL 33040

1542 S.W. 4th Street Homestead, FL 33040 Lakeside Towers

7555 S.W. 152nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33193

If you have any questions you can contact ERAP Call Center at 305-723-1815 or email ERAP@miamidade.gov.

For more information on the program, or to apply online, click here.

