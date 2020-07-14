Miami-Dade County opens emergency rental assistance program

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade has opened up a rental assistance program offering help to residents struggling due to the pandemic.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides a one-time benefit to assist with one month’s rent to Miami-Dade County low and moderate income households experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the description for the program reads.

To qualify for the program, applicants must:

  • Earn no more than 80% of the County Area Median Income (a chart for reference is below)
  • Have a current lease signed by the landlord in Miami-Dade County
  • Not be a recipient of other rental assistance programs such as Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, Home Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant.
  • Have documentation showing that COVID-19 has created a financial hardship and lowered the household income
Courtesy: Miami-Dade County

The application for the program is open until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Applications can be submitted online, and are available for pick up at the following locations:

  • Victory Homes
    520 N.W. 75 Street
    Miami, FL 33150
  • Donn Gardens
    1861 N.W. 28 Street
    Miami, FL 33142
  • Homestead Gardens
    1542 S.W. 4th Street
    Homestead, FL 33040
  • Lakeside Towers
    7555 S.W. 152nd Avenue
    Miami, FL 33193

If you have any questions you can contact ERAP Call Center at 305-723-1815 or email ERAP@miamidade.gov.

For more information on the program, or to apply online, click here.

