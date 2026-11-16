MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was shot in the arm at a Miami home Saturday night, and a man who identified her as his caregiver faces an attempted felony murder charge.

Officers responded around 11:27 p.m. to the 3700 block of Northwest 11th Avenue, where they found the woman face down with a gunshot wound to the back of her upper right arm, according to an arrest report.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police found Edwin Clifton Lane, 67, sitting in an electric wheelchair inside the home. Lane told an officer the woman was his caregiver and had been staying with him for about three days, the report said.

According to the report, Lane claimed the woman “took the firearm out of her purse to threaten him.” He also told police she threatened him with a knife.

The report says “no knife was found around the immediate area.”

Officers found a .40-caliber Glock pistol on the entry ramp to the home. Police said a records check showed the gun had been reported stolen in Homestead in November 2024.

A separate records check showed Lane had 14 prior felony convictions, according to the arrest report.

Lane declined to speak with detectives at Jackson Memorial Hospital and asked for an attorney, the report said.

Police arrested Lane at the home Saturday night. After he was discharged from the hospital, he was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges of attempted felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm outdoors in a residential area and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Lane’s court hearing was rescheduled because he was in Ward D.

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