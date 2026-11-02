DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man caused a disturbance at Miami International Airport while intoxicated and later spat on an emergency room nurse who was helping restrain him at a hospital, deputies said.

Lucas J. Cote, 26, was found seated at the bar inside a Chili’s restaurant near Gate D14 on Sunday after a deputy responded to reports of a violent man causing a disturbance at the American Airlines rebooking center, according to an arrest report.

Cote appeared highly intoxicated and refused commands to get up from his seat, deputies said. The deputy took him into custody with help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

While in custody, Cote appeared disoriented and made statements indicating he believed he was on both a boat and an airplane, according to the report. He also yelled obscenities as officers escorted him onto a golf cart.

Cote was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital West for evaluation under the Marchman Act, deputies said.

At the hospital, he continued yelling and repeatedly tried to get up, according to the report. Medical staff attempted to sedate him while an emergency room nurse helped restrain him.

Cote spat on the nurse as the nurse tried to keep him from getting up, deputies said.

After being sedated and released from the hospital, Cote was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was charged with battery on an emergency medical care provider, disorderly intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $2,800.

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