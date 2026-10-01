MIAMI (WSVN) - A 36-year-old man is facing human trafficking charges after investigators said he coerced a woman into commercial sex work, controlled her earnings and threatened her when she did not follow his demands.

Russell Dominique Brown was arrested Sept. 9 and is facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation.

According to a police arrest affidavit, detectives met with a 29-year-old woman who said she met Brown about a year earlier while working at a strip club in Pompano Beach.

The woman told investigators Brown initially introduced himself as “Chase,” and the two later began dating.

She said Brown promised to improve her life, offering to help her start a business, get a new car and buy a home.

According to the affidavit, the woman later learned several other women were living at Brown’s home and making money through dancing at strip clubs and prostitution.

Investigators said the woman told them Brown controlled the prices she charged for prostitution dates, tracked her location and required her to report how much money she made.

The woman estimated she gave Brown between $70,000 and $90,000 this year and said she was expected to make at least $1,000 a day, according to the affidavit.

Police said the woman told investigators she feared Brown and would continue working if she failed to meet the quota because she was afraid of what could happen if he became upset.

According to the affidavit, Brown would sometimes shut off her phone or have a rental vehicle remotely disabled so she could not leave.

She also alleged he withheld food and told her she would need to make money through prostitution if she wanted to eat.

Brown was already being held at the Metro West Detention Center in connection with separate cases when the latest charges were filed.

He faces charges including human trafficking by coercion for commercial sexual activity, deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, human trafficking involving branding, unlawful use of a communications device and directing another person to a place for prostitution.

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