Man arrested after surveillance footage shows him abusing dog in elevator

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after surveillance footage showed him abusing his dog in a Brickell elevator.

Neighbors identified the man in the video as 21-year-old Karim Ellaisy.

Ellaisy was arrested in the last week of January, but neighbors said that was not enough.

“Oh, my God,” said Eliana Parenti when she saw the video. “Oh, don’t let me ever, ever run into this person.”

Video footage showed when, police said, the accused animal abuser crossed the line.

Shortly after the man could be seen getting into the elevator, the puppy apparently had an accident. He then hurled the husky into the wall and then began striking the animal repeatedly.

“It’s unacceptable, you know,” said Juliana Rodriguez, a neighbor. “It’s crazy.”

Residents at the apartment complex retrieved the video and sent it to 7News before it quickly made rounds on social media.

“It’s not easy to see,” said Nate Shelly. “That’s for sure.”

“One, it’s an animal involved,” said Kyriakos Tsoulfas. “There’s no two sides to the story. I saw the video. I saw what happened. It was just pure aggression.”

“First of all, they shouldn’t be around children,” said Parenti. “They shouldn’t be around older people, women, anyone who’s voiceless. Like, a poor little dog like this.”

Ellaisy faces charges of animal cruelty.

“I can understand why the public is outraged,” said Ellaisy’s attorney, Richard Cooper. “When I first saw the video, it’s hard to watch.”

After Ellaisy bonded out, Cooper spoke with 7News.

“It’s a regrettable situation,” he said. “I can tell you that my client has a clean criminal history, has never been arrested before in his life. He’s been skewered in the court of public opinion.”

Cooper could not get into specifics about what will happen next in the case, but he offered an update about the animal.

“Well, for my client’s safety and his privacy, I can’t really comment as to where he is, but I can tell you that the dog is safe. He is healthy,” said Cooper. “The day after the incident, he went to the vet and got a full clean bill of health. I believe that in court, he will be fully vindicated.”

Ellaisy’s court date is set February 28.

