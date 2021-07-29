FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida business owners are weighing in on a new guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending everyone, even those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks indoors, as the state faces a spike in COVID-19 cases.

At McDonald’s Hardware in Fort Lauderdale, they didn’t need the CDC’s recommendation. Owner Atiba Abdullah said they haven’t stopped wearing masks indoors since the pandemic began..

“We just to make sure that we keep our employees safe, our customers safe,” said Abdullah.

The business even offers masks for free at the door in case a customer doesn’t have one.

But with about 700 customers walking through a day, Abdullah said, there has been some resistance.

“Nobody wants to wear the mask. Nobody wants to be told what to do,” he said.

But overwhelmingly, he said, people are complying.

Down the road at My Market Deli, owner Tom Schofield said he leaves the decision up to his customers.

“I don’t require anybody to wear a mask my employees. Some of my employees are wearing masks at the moment, and some aren’t,” he said.

Despite the CDC’s new recommendation, that’s the way it has been in Florida since Gov. Ron DeSantis prohibited local governments from issuing mandates back in May.

“The approach here is showing Florida leading the way again,” said DeSantis.

But Florida leads in another area as well, as the state with the most COVID cases in the nation.

With cases of the virus on the rise, local mask policies vary from business to business.

The Apple Store on Lincoln Road, for instance, will require masks inside, while it appears many restaurants are leaving it up to customers.

However, officials with Miami-Dade and Broward counties will require everyone entering county buildings to wear masks. The policy is already being enforced in Miami-Dade and goes into effect in Broward on Friday.

Meanwhile, Broward County Public Schools voted unanimously to require masks in the classroom next month, something DeSantis has spoken out against.

Dr. Rosalind Osgood, chair of the Broward County School Board, said they’ll play nice if the governor becomes involved.

“Once the governor implements that law, then this school district will be responsible school board members and follow the law,” she said.

7News has reached out to several large retailers and grocery store chains. A spokesperson for Publix said they are currently reviewing the situation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.