MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced that masks will now be required for people visiting county-run buildings.

Levine Cava made the announcement Wednesday, just a day after the Centers for Disease Control issued a new guidance recommending that people wear masks in areas of high transmission.

“Starting today, masks will be required at all indoor county facilities for employees and visitors,” Levine Cava said.

MASKS ARE BACK: With #COVID19 spreading, due to the Delta Variant, @MayorDaniella says mask use is once again mandatory in all county buildings. Recommends unvaccinated and vaccinated folks wear them indoors while out in public. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ukBePCaFoW — Andrew Scheinthal (@AScheinthalWSVN) July 28, 2021

Levine Cava also added that daily COVID-19 hospital reports for the county will be coming back.

