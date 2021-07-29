FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Masks and facial coverings will once again be required while indoors at Broward County facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The move, which goes into effect on Friday, comes after a guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission of the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County implemented a similar policy on Wednesday. Like Miami-Dade’s ordinance, the policy only applies to county-run buildings. However, private businesses can still require masks if they want.

“The new County Administrative Policy cites the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Broward fueled by the Delta variant,” officials said in a statement.

County officials urged members of the public to get vaccinated against the virus.

“Vaccines are free and insurance is not required. The County has various vaccination sites and pop-up locations available in partnership with the [Florida Department of Health].”

County officials said the FDOH is opening an additional testing site on Aug. 2 at the South Regional Health Center. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary to attend.

