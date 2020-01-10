Jurassic World Live Tour roars into AmericanAirlines Arena

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Jurassic World Live Tour will feature 3D backdrops and life-sized prehistoric animals at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

7News got a sneak peek of the tour’s set on Friday.

The show’s engineers showed 7News cameras how they use technology to bring the animals to life.

“This LCD screen is kind of like your heads-up display, and it shows you everything that’s happening in front of you,” an engineer said. “You get strapped in real tight, and then, you take your hands, put them on the controller, and you’re about to control a dinosaur. It’s how it always feels like to me every time I get strapped in.”

The tour began Thursday and will continue through Sunday.

The dinosaurs will be at the BB&T Center in Sunrise from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26.

