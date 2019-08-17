Jiu-jitsu fundraiser held for family of BSO deputy killed in Deerfield Beach crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community came up with a unique way to help the family of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in a car crash in Deerfield Beach while on duty.

Law enforcement officers, fighters and instructors at a jiu-jitsu gym in Fort Lauderdale hosted a “fighting family fundraiser” for BSO Deputy Benjamin Nimtz, Saturday afternoon.

BSO Deputy Ruben Alvarez said the special event was the least they could do.

“My brothers and sisters would do the same for me,” he said.

Participants were literally fighting for a cause at the fundraiser.

“I figures, if I do a seminar, it would bring the community, police officers and the jiu-jitsu all together,” said Alvarez.

“I wanted to make sure in some way, shape or form, whether it’s showing up, helping or just giving anything,” said instructor Devin Moultren.

Nimtz was killed while responding to a domestic violence call on July 21.

Officials said the deputy had his emergency lights and sirens on while heading south of Military Trail, at around 3 a.m., when he was fatally struck by another driver.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Darran Johnson ran a red light while driving under the influence and rammed into Nimtz’s cruiser.

Paramedics rushed the deputy to a nearby hospital where he later died. He was 30 years old.

Nimtz leaves behind a wife and children. Saturday’s fundraiser raised more than $2,000 for the family now left without a father and husband.

“He gave his life for the community, and the least that we can do is honor him,” said Alvarez.

Johnson has been charged with vehicular homicide.

If you would like to make a donation to Nimtz’s family, go to their GoFundMe page.

