BSO deputy dies after Deerfield Beach crash; community pays tribute

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of their deputies has died following a fatal crash in Deerfield Beach.

BSO officials said the the crash occurred along Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call before colliding with a silver pickup truck.

“This is a very devastating time for the deputy’s family as well as the BSO family,” said Veda Coleman-Wright with the BSO.

7News cameras captured the pickup truck at the scene with extensive damage.

Both the deputy and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to Broward Health North, where the deputy succumbed to his injuries.

“Unfortunately the deputy did die from the injuries he sustained from the crash,” said Coleman-Wright. “The pickup truck driver, I’m told he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He has been stabilized. He’s at the hospital.”

The driver of the pickup truck is expected to be OK.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“We just ask that the public be patient. Pray for us during this time,” said Coleman-Wright. “We’ve lost one of our own. He’s only been with us a short time — a bout a year and four months. It’s quite hard to deal with.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

