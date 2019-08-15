Man accused of killing BSO deputy in Deerfield Beach crash faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a crash that killed a deputy faced a judge.

Darran Johnson stood in court in Fort Lauderdale and was denied bond.

The 32-year-old has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, speeding, reckless driving and other offenses.

Officials said he ran a red light, slamming into a police cruiser at the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail in Deerfield Beach in July.

The crash killed 30-year-old BSO deputy Benjamin Nimtz, who was responding to a call at the time.

