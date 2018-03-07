Hollywood tow truck driver says he was shot at while trying to repossess SUV

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver said he came under fire while attempting to repossess an SUV at a Walmart in Hollywood, Wednesday night.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene of the incident in the parking lot of the retailer, located along the 300 block of South State Road 7, just before 8 p.m.

The tow truck driver, who works for Heat Recovery, said he was getting ready to repossess a silver Nissan Murano when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots at him.

A bullet pierced the back window of the tow truck and came out the windshield.

The tow truck driver was not injured.

The subject fled in an unknown direction.

A woman who appeared to be the owner of the SUV was later seen removing personal items from the vehicle. She was not outside when shots were fired and was not injured.

The tow tuck driver’s boss later came to the scene and towed away the Murano.

Police are currently searching for the armed assailant.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

