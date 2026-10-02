HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 42-year-old woman was arrested after police said surveillance video captured her repeatedly striking and forcefully handling a small dog she was fostering at a Hialeah apartment complex.

Miriam Yilian Delarosa was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into three incidents involving the same dog at the Metro Parc Apartments, located at 952 E. 26th St., according to a Hialeah Police arrest report.

Police said the investigation began after a tenant reported finding feces on a wall near an elevator.

A front desk employee reviewed surveillance video to determine what happened and identified Delarosa in the footage.

According to the report, video from Sept. 16 first showed Delarosa outside the building with three dogs.

When one of the dogs slipped out of its collar and ran away, police said Delarosa caught the dog and forcefully handled it, at one point holding it upside down by its legs.

Minutes later, surveillance video showed Delarosa entering the lobby while holding the dog by its neck and collar area before striking it in the face approximately eight times, investigators said.

Police said another incident was captured later that night inside an elevator after the dog began to urinate and defecate.

Delarosa allegedly held the dog by one of its front legs and struck it in the face approximately 10 times.

Detectives said they learned during Delarosa’s arrest that she had been fostering the dog for about two months and that the dog had previously been abused.

Miami-Dade Animal Services took custody of all three dogs for their safety and medical evaluation.

A judge found probable cause and set Delarosa’s bond at $7,500.

Delarosa is charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

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