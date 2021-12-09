MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have responded to reports of a deceased adult male at a Metrorail station, which is causing massive delays for the evening commute.

Police received a call of a male who possibly jumped in front of a rail car around 4:51 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said it appears to be a suicide.

Metrorail is currently operating a shuttle bus between the Government Center and Vizcaya stations due to the police activity.

Northbound services between Dadeland South and Vizcaya as well as Southbound services between Palmetto and Government Center remain unaffected.

Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the incident.

