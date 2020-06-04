Healthcare workers at JMH kneel for moment of silence in memory of George Floyd

MIAMI (WSVN) - On the same day mourners converge in Minneapolis for the first memorial for George Floyd, healthcare workers at a Miami hospital held a moment of silence in honor of him.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of healthcare workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital gathered together to pay tribute to the unarmed black man who died at the hands of police.

Healthcare workers just wrapped up a 9 minute moment of silence at Jackson Memorial Hospital…. kneeling in solidarity to reflect on the death of George Floyd. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qSbq3tob6S — Katrina Bush (@KatrinaBush) June 4, 2020

They knelt down for a nine-minute moment of silence, which is just a few seconds longer than former officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck.

Organizers who put the event together said it is to reflect on the senseless death of Floyd and to kneel in solidarity.

Several of the participants held signs that read, “Black Lives Matter,” while another sign read, “Take it from a registered nurse: when someone says they can’t breathe, you help them.”

Since the event was held during the COVID-19 pandemic, all the healthcare workers wore a mask to stay safe.

