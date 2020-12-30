Health facilities scheduling vaccination appointments for people 65+ or health workers

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has opened the distribution of vaccines to members of the general population who are 65 years or older.

Several hospitals and sites require appointments in order for eligible South Floridians to receive the vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic: Starting Wednesday, patients at Cleveland Clinic locations in Broward, Palm Beach and Indian River counties can call 954-659-5950 to schedule their first dose of the vaccine.

Patients at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health can schedule their appointment by calling 772-419-3308.

Jackson Health System: Starting next week, members of the public can schedule appointments at jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe

Mt. Sinai: First Responders and seniors over 75 can schedule an appointment by calling 305-674-2312, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The appointment line will be closed on New Year’s Day. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County will begin administering the vaccine at no cost, by appointment only, beginning Sunday, Jan. 3.

Appointments for drive-thru vaccination sites can be made at browardcovidvaccine.com.

Health officials warn that “appointments are limited at this time. More appointments will be made available as vaccine supply increases and additional sites open.”

