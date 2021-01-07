Baptist Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors, high-risk patients

(WSVN) - Baptist Health South Florida will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to senior residents and people who are at high risk of serious illness from the virus, beginning Monday.

Officials with the healthcare organization confirmed on Thursday that they will launch an online appointment scheduling platform for those who meet the eligibility requirements.

Officials said people 65 and older or who are at high risk will be able to begin booking appointments by going to Baptist Health’s website, starting Friday.

Baptist Health will be offering 12,000 appointment slots to start, but officials expect that number to increase in the coming weeks as they add more locations.

In the meantime, officials urge people to continue observing COVID-19 safety protocols, including face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.