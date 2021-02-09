Select Walmart locations to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines this week

(WSVN) - Walmart will be allowing eligible Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores through the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The retail giant announced the vaccination program in a release sent out on Tuesday.

“Florida is proud to partner with Walmart to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in the release. “We look forward to reaching more Floridians and ensuring that all eligible residents who want a vaccine are able to receive one. We will continue to utilize strategic partnerships and identify innovative ways to get more shots in arms and put Florida’s seniors first.”

Those looking to get vaccinated can check availability and schedule an appointment through Walmart’s or Sam’s Club’s websites. Officials said over 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in 22 states will be receiving vaccine allocations beginning Feb. 12.

Officials said the participating locations will emphasize on underserved areas with limited access to healthcare.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program “is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States.”

To see a complete list of participating Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, check out the document below:

