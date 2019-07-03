Former North Miami cop who shot unarmed therapist receives no jail time

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former North Miami Police officer found guilty of culpable negligence after shooting an unarmed therapist in 2016 received no jail time at his sentencing, Wednesday.

Jonathan Aledda stood trial in June when a jury found him guilty of culpable negligence and not guilty of two counts of attempted manslaughter.

The decision made on June 17 came after a two-week-long retrial following his acquittal of a culpable negligence charge in March, during his first trial.

Aledda was fired from the department a day after the verdict was reached.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander at the shooting showed Charles Kinsey, a behavioral therapist, lying on the ground with his hands in the air while his client with autism played with a silver toy truck.

Kinsey could be heard in the viral video saying, “All he has is a toy truck, a toy truck. I am a behavior therapist at a group home.”

Aledda faced up to one year in prison.

