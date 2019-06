MIAMI (WSVN) - A North Miami Police officer who shot an unarmed behavioral therapist in 2016 was found not guilty of two counts of attempted manslaughter, but was found guilty on a culpable negligence charge.

The jury delivered their verdict just before 9:45 p.m., Monday.

