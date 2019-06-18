North Miami officer Aledda fired after culpable negligence guilty verdict

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Police officer who was convicted in the shooting of an unarmed man has been fired from the force.

A North Miami Police spokesperson said the department has sent Jonathan Aledda a notice of intent to terminate, Tuesday.

The firing comes just a day after the law enforcer was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of culpable negligence.

Aledda fired three shots at a behavioral therapist and man with autism back in 2016. One of the bullets hit the therapist, who was lying on the ground with his hands up.

Aledda was found not guilty of two counts of attempted manslaughter.

He faces up to one year in prison. His sentencing for culpable negligence has been set for Aug. 7.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.