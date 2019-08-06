Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday ends Tuesday night

(WSVN) - Shoppers taking part in Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday have until Tuesday night to score savings.

The highly anticipated holiday started on Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m., Tuesday.

Electronics priced at $1,000 or less qualify for a tax break as well as clothes, shoes and bags priced at $60 or less.

School supplies like pens, pencils, notebooks and backpacks costing $15 or less are also tax free.

For a complete list of all the of the back-to-school items that are eligible for the discount, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.