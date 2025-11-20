WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A vicious coyote attack in Palm Beach killed a pet owners dog in a Boynton Beach neighborhood.

Sandra Cimeli shared her account of the horrific incident.

The Boynton Beach resident had been walking her three dogs and was in her driveway when out of nowhere, a coyote came after them, circling after the dogs.

“It came of out of nowhere and she was going after all three and there’s only one of me,” said Cimeli.

Cimeli managed to bring two of her dogs inside, and tried driving the animal off, as captured in surveillance video.

“I got these two in the house and ran after her, I had my flip flops on and threw them off. I was pulling and pulling and the neighbors heard me screaming,” she said.

Despite her best efforts, one of her dogs, Megan, was attacked by the coyote. After some time, the owner got a hold of the injured Megan.

“I finally got her in my arms and left a trail of blood all through the street and the house and we immediately brought her to the hospital,” she said.

While she says she was expecting Megan to return home the next day from the hospital, Cimeli said the animal’s declining health forced her to put Megan down.

Now, she plans to prepare for the future with her other two dogs.

“I don’t leave now without my coyote whistle and pepper spray.” she said. “But I don’t even know if that’s enough especially when they’re small like this,” she said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials stated that the coyote was located, humanely killed, and sent for testing after the incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.