NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Beachgoers are speaking out about the harrowing moment a banner plane crashed into the water off New Smyrna Beach.

Witnesses said Thursday morning’s crash could have ended differently. Instead, they watched as the plane flipped with the pilot, who managed to walk away alive.

“I heard the plane, so I looked up, next thing you know, I heard a loud pop, like a backfire,” said David Young.

There was a pop, then silence from the plane’s engine.

“I thought the guy did a good job and put it right where he needed to,” said Young.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a small banner plane crashed into the water at around 11 a.m. off New Smyrna Beach.

“I’m thinking, ‘Man, he’s awful low,’ and it looked like he was trying to land on the beach,” said Dennis Robinson.

Right after the crash, a witness and a few other good Samaritans ran into the water to help.

“But he was already out walking around the back of the plane, brought him in to the beach, set him down in the lawn chair,” said Robinson.

As an Air Force veteran, Robinson knew just how fast things can go wrong in the air.

“It must have been pretty intense,” said Robinson.

Despite the small plane flipping in the water, deputies said, the pilot did not suffer any serious injuries.

“I’m just glad he’s OK. At the end of the day, that’s all that matter. Nobody got hurt on the beach; airplanes can be replaced,” said Young.

Last year, a banner plane owned and operated by the same company crash-landed on a sandbar near Daytona Beach. In that case, the pilot reported an engine problem.

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