FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — Bystanders in Fort Pierce raced to the rescue of a driver and passenger trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Their efforts on Tuesday afternoon were captured on video by another witness, who hopes the crash will serve as a reminder as to how quickly things can take a dangerous turn.

That vehicle had two people trapped inside, upside down and partially submerged underwater.

Witness Guy Lofgren said he was working on a home when the car flipped into a creek.

“At some point, I heard a vehicle go by that was a little louder,” he said.

With his back turned away from the road, Lofgren ​listened as the tone changed.

“All of a sudden, the noise changed from a tone that was consistent to something that cut out, and then there was an abrupt drop sound,” he said.

Lofgren said his son watched as the car left the road and went down into a ditch, where it landed into water.

“It was immediately met with a steep incline where there was a concrete culvert that flung the car back upwards and then launched the car into the air,” said Lofgren. “We started running towards the canal because we were in disbelief of what just happened, and it all happened so fast.”

Lofgren said that as a young man rushed to help, he stood ready if he was needed as well.

“He was yelling into the car, asking if everybody was OK. He was getting some feedback from them saying, ‘Yes, we’re OK,” said Lofgren.

With the man’s help, the couple got out just as first responders arrived.

“Life is precious, and people don’t realize how quickly things can be taken away from you. It could have been a fatal thing, and to look at that and say, ‘Wow,’ you know, ‘that could have been me, that could have been someone I love,'” said Lofgren. “Life can change in an instant and, you know, take every day, you know, for what it is: It’s a gift.”

The driver and passenger are expected to be OK.

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