DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — “Save a swamp, Sauté a Nutria.” Wildlife officials are proposing a special way of dealing with an invasive species wreaking havoc on Florida’s natural reserves.

The nutria, also known as a water rat, is a large, semi-aquatic rodent native to South America. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the rodents are considered an invasive species.

The owner of Truly Nolen Pest Control and rodent expert, Kevin Dissmore, says Duval County has a high number of nutrias living and breeding in the county’s retention ponds.

“They are so common that you can go to any retention pond in this area, and you’re going to at least find one,” Dissimore said. “Right up the slide here.”

Dissmore and his daughter spotted nutrias in their own retention pond.

“So they leave an imprint in the area that they’re coming in and coming out, and this was the exact spot the nutria came out,” he said. “I’d say we probably have somewhere between four and 10 in here.”

Nutrias pose a significant threat to Florida’s marshlands.

“So, they’re destroying the vegetation that other animals rely on, but then it also destroys the landscape, and you’ve got erosion happening at a really high rate with these guys,” said Dissimore. “They’re causing the erosion.”

Dissimore believes trapping them is not enough.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the furry rodent is also edible, posting on “X” that the meat of a nutria is comparable to a rabbit.

“I would not be opposed to eating a nutria,” said Kevin. “They have to be unalived, and it’s the only way to protect our environment.”

However, not everyone is eager to add them to their menu.

“There’s a lot of animals I want to eat, a lot of people eat, but not me,” said one man.

Hunters are permitted to legally hunt nutria during overnight hours. However, you must be granted permission from state wildlife officials and landowners.

