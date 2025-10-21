TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-legged Florida star has made rounds on social media for her picture perfect smile.

Bella, is a 14-year-old Dachshund in Tampa whose mouth slants just enough to appear as a little grin.

“Are you happy every morning when you wake up because you see this?” asked a reporter in a zoom conversation.

“I am, yeah, I really am,” replied Bella’s owner Melanie Savage. “For as long as I can remember, yeah, she’s had, she’s had this little smirk.”

Now, while they don’t know the exact cause for Bella’s smirk, Savage and her family’s theory is that a missing tooth in a very specific spot might be the reason.

“See, there’s no tooth on this side up top, and that’s where her lip is always sitting,” said Savage.

However, Savage said that over time her smile has actually grown bigger as she loses more teeth in her golden years in which she’s found fame in the last two.

Bella’s smirk has brought in millions of views on social media with one commenter even writing, “OK, well this is the cutest Dachshund I’ve ever seen (P.S. don’t tell my Dachshund).”

“Did you think that her smile was that unique?” asked the reporter.

“I really didn’t, no, I didn’t, I mean, I loved it, but I didn’t think it was like that quirky and unique to where everyone would be interested in it,” said Savage.

Despite Bella getting up there in age, she still enjoys splashing around at the beach and being pushed around in her stroller.

“Just every time I look at her face, I’m like, you can’t be real, you’re a stuffed animal,” said Savage. “I mean, basically her face is just three black dots, right? It’s like her eyeballs and her nose and then her little smirk, it’s the funniest thing.”

