WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The cold weather has caused manatees to huddle and cuddle for warmth.

Every year, over 200 manatees are attracted to the warm water pumped out by the clean energy center near West Palm Beach.

The gathering of the marine mammals is known as the “Manatee Lagoon.”

According to experts, the sea cows have learned the migration route to the pump station and passed it down to the next generation.

