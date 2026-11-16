CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – The United Launch Alliance at Cape Canaveral experienced its first total mission failure in history on Sunday.

A Vulcan rocket set to bring 40 Amazon Leo satellites into orbit malfunctioned during take-off.

This was the fifth flight of a Vulcan rocket and the first in nine months for ULA.

The organization is now rescheduling the launch.

The ship may potentially face grounding as engineers work to determine the cause of the malfunction.

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