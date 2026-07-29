PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A team of treasure hunters has set sail on a search for lost fortune on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Captain Joe Zsiga and his team traveled to a remote island in Pasco County in search of treasure from the early 1800s estimated to be worth $200 million.

One crew member said it started with a French commodore over 200 years ago.

“They’d get trapped in storms, and they would lose all their treasure,” said Dennia Neal. “Ships start sinking, the first thing you do is you throw out the cannons, cannon balls, the ballast weights and everything you can throw out, including the gold.”

“Rather than take the chance of taking those ships back to Cartagena and then get robbed on the way and lose all of it, they decided that they were going to bury stuff all around here,” said Zsiga.

The crew said their hunt is far from over, and they plan to return to the island with the right tools.

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