OCALA, Florida (WESH) — Two teens were arrested Saturday following the release of a video showing one of them driving a lawn mower inside a Target store, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police say 18-year-old Janek Szkaradek arrived at the Target store on Southwest College Road, unloaded a lawn mower from a trailer, and drove it through the doors of the store, damaging them as he drove through. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Luke Charske recorded a video for social media.

“The last thing you expect to see inside a Target is a lawn mower coming through the door,” said Vanessa Scarlett, a witness.

Vanessa Scarlett said she was inside the store when she began recording the incident as it unfolded.

“He actually drove straight into the door first and shattered it. It was quite interesting,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett, who said she did not know either teen, said she started recording after realizing what was happening.

Police said the damage is still visible at Target, where wood boards and broken glass now cover the damaged entrance.

Investigators said the incident did not start at Target. The night before, Szkaradek allegedly used a leaf blower inside a Culver’s on SW College Road.

Police said Szkaradek was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Both Szkaradek and Charske were arrested in connection with the Target incident and charged with disorderly conduct. Charske was charged as a principal to disorderly conduct for his role in recording the stunt.

“I think they are teenagers that definitely got the consequence that a lot of people think they deserved. But I also think to give them some grace, because they are teenage boys,” Scarlett said.

Police said what began as a social media stunt resulted in property damage, arrests, and criminal charges.

“These actions endangered people and caused property damage,” said a spokesperson for the Ocala Police Department. “They are crimes, not harmless videos.”

“Think before you record- It’s not worth an arrest and a criminal charge,” Ocala police said.

According to jail records, both Szkaradek and Charske were released on Sunday.

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