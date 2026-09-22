ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A teen was taken down in St. Petersburg after deputies said he committed several serious crimes.

The 16-year-old is accused of taking a stolen car on a joyride on Thursday, then leading deputies on a pursuit.

Aerial video showed the car in a shopping center parking lot weaving through parking spaces before a passenger is let out.

Body camera video captured how the pursuit came to an end, when deputy deployed a Taser as the teen tried to run.

He was arrested and faces several charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle.

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