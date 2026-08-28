TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small dog found itself stuck in a drain in Tampa and when first responders arrived, they had to get creative to help the dog out of the tight spot.

Tampa Police officers along with volunteers grabbed a bucket, filled it with pieces of cheese, and used a rope to bring the bucket down the drain, hoping the dog would take the bait and jump inside the bucket.

After a few minutes, the dog did just that!

Officers pulled up the rope, bringing the bucket — and the dog– out of the drain and into safe hands.

Detectives said the dog was turned over to animal control and it has since found its forever home.

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