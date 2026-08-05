TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A hospital in Florida will launch a first-of-its-kind blood delivery system, by way of drone.

The program is led by Tampa General Hospital through a partnership with area organizations that include Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the University of South Florida.

Their goal is to save more lives by sending blood to trauma patients wherever it’s needed, before they even reach the hospital.

After Tampa’s commission gives the green light, the program is expected to roll out in October.

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