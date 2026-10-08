TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A highly intelligent dog in Tampa managed to report himself missing and was reunited with his owner.

The German shepherd could be seen on security footage walk right up to the Tampa Police station and say hello to the officers who opened to door.

Police said they took the K-9 to a vet first to be checked out, then located the animal’s owner.

The dog was microchipped, which led to sweet reunion.

“I’m not so good I lost my dog,” said a woman on bodycam footage.

“I have him,” said an officer on bodycam footage.

“You have him, really?!” Said a woman on bodycam footage.

“Yeah, just wanted to make sure because he ran up to the police department, so I had him in the car,” said an officer on body cam footage.

Police added that it’s a good reminder for all owners to get their animals microchipped.

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