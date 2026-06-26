HOBE SOUND, Fla. (WSVN) — Water gushed out of a Florida water treatment center after an SUV driver plowed onto the property, affecting the water supply for thousands of residents.

Utility officials said the vehicle crashed into the South Martin Regional Utility North Water Treatment Plant in Hobe Sound after flipping over the fence of a secured area, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The impact damaged the main transmission pipe. A rush of water quickly turning into a major disruption for customers who suddenly found themselves with little to no water pressure.

But officials said crews immediately responded to repair the damage, and normal water pressure was restored to the affected 7,0000 customers by 11 p.m.

“I’m thankful for the quick response of the Martin County Sheriff’s officers and the Martin County utility crews to make the area safe and make the repairs needed,” said Matt Hammond, the director of South Martin Regional Utility.

Thursday morning, crews picked up the remnants of the crash.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the driver involved ran off after the crash but was located after a family member took him to the hospital for injuries suffered from the incident.

“They interviewed him, they did cite him in the hospital, which is technically arrest, but because of the dynamics involved with that, they’re all misdemeanor charges,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Impacted customers are under a precautionary boil water notice. Officials said they will be notified once the notice is lifted.

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