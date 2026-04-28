DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera video captured the moment a suspected drunk driver accused of hitting a 3-year-old child was placed under arrest in Daytona Beach.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Brock Winkler was driving on the beach while inebriated when he struck the toddler.

Body camera video captured what happened when a deputy approached the suspect.

“I didn’t do nothing wrong man,” said Winkler.

“I’m not saying you did right, but I’m seeing signs that you probably had a little more than two beers,” said a deputy.

“No, I haven’t,” said Winkler.

“OK, well, I’m gonna place you’re under arrest for suspicion of DUI,” said the deputy. “We’re going to give you another opportunity to prove 100%, and then I tell you what, I’ve done this before, if the best results don’t, you know, then you get to go home.”

Deputies said Winkler smelled of alcohol and failed during field sobriety tests, as he kept losing his balance and struggled to count past 10.

He was eventually taken into custody for DUI causing bodily injury and for refusing to submit to DUI testing.

Witnesses said Winkler had several beers that day and even showed deputies a photo of all the empty cans under his jeep.

As Winkler left the beach, witnesses said, the victim was running from the ocean and across traffic lanes when he darted in front of the jeep and was hit at a low speed.

According to the arrest affidavit, the child suffered “a concussion and a hairline c-spine fracture,” but did not need surgery and was later released from the hospital.

“I mean, if you’re sitting on a beach and you’re drinking and then you get in a car, you need a designated driver, but the other thing is, little kids are impulsive; you never know what they’re going to do, either,” said a woman.

Beachgoers now hope drivers do their part, and they’ll do theirs.

Winkler told deputies after his arrest he was on a pretrial release from Polk County for a burglary charge related to his ex-wife.

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