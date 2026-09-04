ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in St. Johns County helped a family with an unusual home break-in.

Detectives responded to a deer that wound up in a home’s bathroom.

Body camera video shows deputies cautiously swaying the buck out of the bathroom.

“Turn around. There you go. Get on up. There you go buddy, come on,” said a responding deputy.

While it’s being corralled out, the buck walks near the family’s backyard pool and falls in.

“Easy, easy. Not in the pool, don’t go in the pool! Don’t go in the pool!” said the deputy.

The officers were able to guide the buck out of the pool and saw it run off into the woods.

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