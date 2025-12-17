NORTH NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — A woman was found guilty of killing her roommate with a heavy metal object during an argument inside a North Naples home in 2019, a Collier County jury decided Friday after a four-day trial.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Amanda Cook was convicted of second-degree murder for bludgeoning her roommate with a 9-pound cast-iron microphone stand.

The incident happened inside a residence the two shared, and authorities said Cook ran to her mother’s nearby home after the attack. Her mother later called 911 after the two returned to the scene.

Investigators with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s DNA was found on the base of the microphone stand, while Cook’s fingerprint and DNA were located near the top and above the base. A medical examiner testified the victim’s injuries were consistent with those seen in high-impact car crashes.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

