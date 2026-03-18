OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A feisty gator was grabbed near a Central Florida school, but not before it put up a fight.

Following a tip, a school resource officer captured the 6-and-a-half-foot-long alligator in a water culvert.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said this was not his first rodeo. They said the same officer dealt with another gator in August.

The reptile was safely relocated to a more suitable habitat, away from the school.

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